Eddie Leroy Payne
Warner Robins, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Eddie Leroy Payne will be held 3 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Payne, 80, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Catherine Payne; children, Cedric (Doretha), Pamela and Angela Payne; brother, Marvin (Ivy) Reeves; grandson, Kedrick Payne; two great-grandchildren, Aaliyah and Kardie` Payne; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.