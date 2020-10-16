1/1
Eddie Leroy Payne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eddie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eddie Leroy Payne
Warner Robins, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Eddie Leroy Payne will be held 3 PM Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mr. Payne, 80, passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020.
Survivors includes his wife, Catherine Payne; children, Cedric (Doretha), Pamela and Angela Payne; brother, Marvin (Ivy) Reeves; grandson, Kedrick Payne; two great-grandchildren, Aaliyah and Kardie` Payne; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Eddie Leroy Payne


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 15, 2020
Praying for you; sorry for your loss
Crump Family
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved