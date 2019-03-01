Eddie Mae Turner
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Eddie Mae Turner will be held 1 PM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Upper Mount Zion Baptist Church in Twiggs County. Pastor Edwin Ingram will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Church Cemetery. Mrs. Turner, 75, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019.
Survivors include her husband, James Turner, Sr.; two children; two sisters; five brothers; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 855 Sunnydale Drive..
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2019