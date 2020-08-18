Eddie Ray Merritt
February 5, 1938 - August 15, 2020
Lizella, GA- Eddie Ray Merritt, 82, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Josh Gale officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Lizella United Methodist Church, 2920 South Lizella Road, Lizella, Georgia 31052.
Mr. Merritt was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Jewel and Maggie Merritt and was preceded in death by his two brothers, Ralph and Charles Merritt. He was retired from Lizella Clay Company, which he founded and was a part of Merritt & Sons Pottery for many years. Mr. Merritt was a member of Dixon United Methodist Church and was a part of the XYZ Club at Lizella United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Darien Hicks Merritt; son, Mark Merritt (Coni); grandchildren, Hannah and Josh Merritt; sister, Margie Dent (Otha); sister-in-law, Gertrude Merritt; several nieces and nephews.
