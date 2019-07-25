Eddy Lee Barefoot
08/28/1949 - 07/24/2019
Fort Valley, GA- Eddy Lee Barefoot, 69, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, after a lengthy illness. Family will greet friends from 6:00PM to 8:00PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Rooks Funeral Home, 213 West Church Street in Fort Valley. A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley, with Brother Tim Wilson officiating.
Born in Cordele to the late Edward William and Nina Lou Dillard Barefoot, Eddy was a graduate of Fort Valley High School Green Waves and a member of Chamlee Memorial Baptist Church. He was an aircraft mechanic at Boeing Corporation and loved any kind of car racing.
Survivors include his sons, Kevin Barefoot, Scott Barefoot, and Michael Barefoot (Kelly); grandchildren, Anthony, Jeremy, Trisha, Brittany, and Gavin; brother, Alva Barefoot of Fort Valley; and a sister, Clara Green of Cookville, TN.
Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 25, 2019