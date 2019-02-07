Edgar Harrison
August 2, 1938 - February 4, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Edgar Harrison are 1:00PM, Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Bethel A.M.E. Church with interment Monday, February 11, 2019, at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Milledgeville. Please contact family at 5284 Bloomfield Road; Macon, GA 31206. HICKS & Sons Mortuary, Macon
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2019