Edgar Jack Reynolds
March 7, 1928 - Nov. 25, 2019
Macon, GA- Edgar Jack Reynolds, 91, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Rex Odom officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to , P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929, or to donor's favorite charity.
Jack was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Robert Dewey and Gladys Oliver Reynolds. He was predeceased by one son, Robert Lewis (Bob) Reynolds. He was a graduate from Lanier High School in 1945. Jack previously worked at the Naval Ordinance Plant and was retired from Robins AFB in 1985 after 33 years of service. He was retired from the United States Navy in 1988 after 42 years of service including both active and reserves. Jack was a member of the Middle Georgia Woodworkers Club. He was active in Bass United Methodist Church for over 40 years, where he taught several Sunday School Classes, was on the Board of Trustees and was head usher. He was also active at Ingleside United Methodist Church, where he taught the Brake Sunday school class for 10 years, served on the Board of Trustees and was an usher. He was currently a member of Forest Hills United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Joyce Lewis Reynolds, son, Michael Eugene (Sherry) Reynolds of Tampa, Florida, grandson, Dr. Robert Nicholas (Laura Lynn) of St. Petersburg, Florida, great granddaughter, Elle Avery Reynolds of St. Petersburg, Florida and brother-in-law, Tommie R. Lewis (Milly) of Macon, Georgia.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 27, 2019