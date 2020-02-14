Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgar William Ennis Sr.. View Sign Service Information Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 (478)-477-5737 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Avalon United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Avalon United Methodist Church Visitation 3:00 PM - 3:45 PM Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home Macon , GA View Map Graveside service 4:00 PM Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home Macon , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



February 28, 1920. - February 12, 2020,

Albany, GA- Edgar William Ennis, Sr., 99, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, sixteen days before his 100th birthday. Visitation will be held Saturday, February 15, at Avalon United Methodist Church from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM with funeral services to follow at 11:00 AM. Rev. Debbie Cone will officiate. Another visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until 3:45 PM at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home in Macon, GA with graveside funeral services to follow at 4:00 PM.

Mr. Ennis was born in Sandersville, GA on February 28, 1920. He graduated from Sandersville High School and then graduated from Georgia Military College in 1939. He began his career with Southern Bell Telephone and Telegraph in 1940 in Macon, GA. Mr. Ennis married Nelle Branan on October 17, 1942 and they celebrated 77 years of marriage in 2019. The couple moved to Albany, GA in 1955, where they joined Avalon United Methodist Church.

Mr. Ennis was employed with Southern Bell for forty-two years. He moved to Albany in 1955 to take the position of Assignment Foreman and subsequently held numerous management positions until his retirement in 1982.

He was a member of Avalon United Methodist Church. He has served as Chairman of the church's Administrative Board and was past president of the Men's Bible Class. Mr. Ennis was a 32nd Degree Mason and a Perpetual Member (2010) and Past Master (1953) of Mable Lodge # 255, F & A M, in Macon, GA., He was also a member of AT&T Telephone Pioneers, the Phoebe Golden Key Club and was a former Chairman of the Troop Committee with Troop 7 of the Boy Scouts of America and received the Silver Beaver Award.

Mr. Ennis was preceded in death by his father and mother, Julian Horne and Mattie Giles Ennis, brothers, Adrian, Buford, Julian, George, Charles, Frank, and E.C. (Buddy), sisters, Margaret and Katherine, and a great-grandson, Ferris Edward Otts.

Survivors include his wife, Nelle Branan Ennis of Albany, GA, his children, Bonnie (Gary) Otts of Chatsworth, GA, Laurie Ennis of Macon, GA, Ed (Judy) Ennis of Macon, GA, Richard (Donna) Ennis of Lagrange, GA and Robbie (Leah) Ennis of Rome, GA, a sister, Frances (W.T.) Pinner of Lakeland, FL, his grandchildren, Robert (Amanda) Otts, Chatsworth, GA, Daniel (Kelly) Otts, Pleasanton, CA, William Ennis, Atlanta, GA, Branan (Aaron) Zahn, Jacksonville Beach, FL, Stephen (Hannah) Ennis, Greer, SC, Rachel (Charlie) deCelle, Jacksonville, AL, Caroline (Ryan) Rafuse, Marietta, GA and ten great-grandchildren, Owen Otts, Evan Otts, Avery Otts, Felix Otts, Fritz Otts, Fergus Otts, Ethan Zahn, Scarlett Zahn, Annabelle Zahn, and Abigail Ennis.

Those desiring may make donations to Avalon United Methodist Church, 3018 Gillionville Rd., Albany, GA 31721.

To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com





View the online memorial for Edgar William Ennis, Sr.,



