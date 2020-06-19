Mr. Edison McDonald Sr.March 13, 1935 - June 14, 2020McRae-Helena, GA- Celebration of life services for Mr. Edison McDonald, Sr. of McRae-Helena, Georgia, will be held Friday, June 19, 2020, Graveside, at Oak Grove Cemetery, McRae-Helena, Georgia. Visitation for Mr. McDonald will be held from 5 o'clock to seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Central Valley Baptist Church, 431 Second Avenue, McRae-Helena, Georgia.Mr. McDonald, a lifelong resident of Telfair County, received his high school diploma from Twin City High School in 1954. He completed his Bachelor's degree from Morehouse College in Atlanta, Georgia in 1958 and furthered his studies at the University of Georgia and North Carolina State University.After serving as a classroom teacher, basketball, and track coach at Central High School in McRae, Georgia from 1958- 1967, he was appointed by Governor Lester Maddox as Assistant Director of a Special Project in South Central Georgia, serving in that position under Governors Lester Maddox and Jimmy Carter. In 1978, he was appointed Director of the State Economic Opportunity Office by Governor George Busbee.Mr. McDonald was an active, lifelong member of Central Valley Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and Chairman of the Deacon Board. He was also an avid community leader, serving as Chairman of Telfair County Board of Education, the city zoning board, Heart of Georgia/ Altamaha Regional Development Advisory Board, and life membership in Vandahoss Lodge, #89, PHA.Special memories will be cherished by his loving wife, Vergilene Jones McDonald, one dedicated son, Edison McDonald, Jr. (Bonnita), a sister, Dr. June McDonald Aldridge (John), and a brother, Foster McDonald (Ann), Nieces and Nephews, Anthony McDonald, Byron McDonald, Michelle McDonald, Linda Smith, Calantha Treco, David H. Jones, Carlton Jones, Eschol Jones and Harvey Lee Jones and a very special family friend, Samuel Burdette.A. L. Spaulding of McRae Georgia