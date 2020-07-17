Edith Ann Stringer Barron
June 21, 1938 - July 7, 2020
Macon, GA- Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother! Ann left us July 7, 2020 in Macon, Georgia at 83!
Born and raised in Manchester, England. Ann was daughter of the late Edna and John Stringer with one brother Ronald Stringer, who preceded her in death. Ann moved to the United States in 1955 and then became a successful sales woman until retirement. Ann was an active member of the community most of her life. She was part of Riverside Country Club, Ladies Association. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels for many years, and was a member of Martha Bowman Church, which she loved dearly!
Ann was also preceded in death by her four children, John, Craig, Stephen, and Linda Cockrell.
She is survived by her loving husband, Jim Barron; two stepchildren, Brett (Dawn) Barron and Scott (Crystal) Barron; seven grandchildren, Jessica Chambley, Stephanie (Joe) Mulkin, Stephen (Shawni) Cockrell, Cole, Wesley, Taylor, and Zach Barron; six great grandchildren, Destiny(Brett) Mclendon, Kelly, Brice and Victoria Check, Channing and River Cockrell; and two great-great grandchildren, Blakely and Jamison Mclendon.
Services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity
.
Visit www.snowsbr.com
to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel Bass Road has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Edith Ann Stringer Barron