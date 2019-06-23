Edith Arline Ellison
July 22, 1934 - June 22, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Arline Ellison, 84, entered into rest on Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Arline was born on July 22, 1934 in Washington, D.C. to the late Joseph and Edith Armhold. A devoted military wife, she spent most of her life in Warner Robins. Arline enjoyed reading, sewing, taking care of her flowers and spending time with her family and her animals.
Her beloved husband, John Ellison; son, Joey Ayscue, and brothers, Leslie and Bobby preceded her in death.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving daughter, JoAnn Rape (Clifford) of Warner Robins; Robert Ayscue of Warner Robins; Carol Noles (Darryl) of Haynesville; Debbie Himes (Bradley) of Booneville, Arkansas and John Ellison of Warner Robins; twelve grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
A memorial gathering will be held Monday, June 24, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Arline Ellison to Heart of Georgia Hospice Inpatient Care at 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, Georgia 31069.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Edith Arline Ellison
Published in The Telegraph on June 23, 2019