EDITH HAIR STOREY
PERRY, GA- Mrs. Edith Mitchell Hair Storey, 87, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Perry, GA. Services will be held on Tuesday, October 28, 2019, in the Chapel at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home with the visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. followed by the funeral at 3:00 p.m. Interment will be in Perry Memorial Gardens immediately following the service. Rev. Dr. Harold Mitchell, brother of the deceased, will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Edith's life.
Edith was born on April 6, 1932, in Jakin, GA, to Naomi Carter and James Powell Mitchell. She graduated from Brinson High School in 1948 and later from Cosmetology school. She was married to Charlie Hair for 26 years and to George Storey from 1987 until his untimely death in 1998. Edith was an accomplished beautician, and a lifelong musician, playing piano and autoharp for church and family from a young age. As an adult, she developed her love of art, painting in acrylic, watercolor, and oil. The beauty she created in this world is matched only by the courage and strength with which she faced life. She is preceded in death by a step-daughter, Sherry Donna Storey Morrison; two sisters, Annie Mitchell and Edna Mitchell Jackson; and a niece, Patricia Jackson Banks.
Edith is survived by her children and stepchildren: Charlie Hair, Jr. (Kathy) of Macon and Sandra Hair Argo of Perry; Bill Andrews (BJ) of Atlanta, Joseph Andrews (Michelle) of Perry, and Ricky Roesel of Atlanta; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Joe Mitchell, Edward Mitchell (Ann), Harold Mitchell (Gloria), Earl Mitchell (Jennie), and James Mitchell (Nell); and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 28, 2019