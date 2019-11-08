Mother Edith King
Macon, Ga- Funeral services for Mother Edith King will be held 1 PM Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Outreach Mission Church of God. Pastor James P. Jackson will officiate. Interment services will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Mrs. King, 84, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019.
Survivors includes her husband, General King Jr.; her son, General L. King III; granddaughter, Shannon Morales; sister, Dorothy (Yves) Colas; brother, William Lewis; two aunts, Dorothy Matthews and Hattie Blount; three great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Mother Edith King
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2019