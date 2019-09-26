Edith Walker Fallin
February 21, 1926 - September 21, 2019
Marietta, GA- Mrs. Edith Walker Fallin, 93, of Marietta, died Saturday, September 21, 2019 at the Tranquility Hospice at Kennesaw Mountain in Marietta.
Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Fallin will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 PM in South View Cemetery. The family of Mrs. Fallin will receive friends at Fletcher-Day Funeral Home on Saturday from 12:30 until 1:30 PM.
Mrs. Fallin was born in Upson County on February 21, 1926, a daughter of the late William Edward and Leotta Binkley Walker. She and her husband, the late Moses Fallin, lived in Macon for many years where she was employed by the Cigna Insurance Company. She was a member of the Vineville Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Fallin was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Fallin Burton. She is survived by her son-in-law, Dan Burton of Marietta; four grandchildren, Heather Hammond of Seoul, Korea; Christi Dillon of Woodstock, Evan Burton of Singapore and Andrew Burton of Dallas. Seventeen great grandchildren also survive.
Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences and remembrances may be expressed at www.fletcherdayfuneralhome.com
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 26, 2019