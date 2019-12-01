Edith Woodall
Dry Branch
, GA- Edith Shevshenko Woodall, 83, of Dry Branch, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. Daughter of the late Sam and Anna Michaelenko Shevshenko, she was born in North Dakota and moved to Georgia in 1955. Ms, Woodall worked various jobs in her life, working at YKK for many years and then becoming a caregiver to many. Preceded in death by her husband: Elon Woodall; 4-Sons; Wynndale, Jay, Kevin and Kenny Woodall; her brother and sister: Orville Shevshenko and Jane Schaefer, Ms. Edith was a member of Antioch Baptist Church. Survivors include: Grandchildren: Sean (Marie) Williams of Jeffersonville; Jessica (Enrique) Molina and Jay Woodall of Dry Branch, Justin Woodall of Macon and Ashley Woodall of Gray.Sister: Adeline Zent of Seattle, Washington Brothers: Lynn (Maureen) Shevshenko of Boise, Idaho andGlenn Shevshenko of Minot, N.D. Memorial services will be conducted 7 o'clock P.M. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Williams Funeral Home Chapel of Gordon with Mr. Tim McCauley officiating. Private Interment will follow Thursday, December 5, 2019. The family will receive friends in Williams Funeral Home in Gordon Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6 to 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be made Amedisys Hospice.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019