Edith Youngblood Dennard
December 14, 1932 - July 2, 2019
Macon, GA- Edith Youngblood Dennard, 86, of Macon passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, July 5, 2019 at the chapel of Hart's at the Cupola with the Reverend Russell Whitehurst officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Methodist Home for Children & Youth, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon, GA 31204.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph from July 3 to July 4, 2019