Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon , GA 31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon , GA 31204
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon , GA 31204

Edna Carlisle Dixon

December 2, 1923 - January 9, 2020

Macon , GA- Edna Carlisle Dixon, 96, passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020. The family will greet friends Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service time. A Celebration of her life will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Clyde Evans officiating. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.

Born December 2, 1923, in Adams Park, Georgia, Edna was the daughter of the late Alex Oliver Carlisle, Sr., and Ruby Thompson Carlisle. She spent her early childhood years in Doctortown, Georgia, before moving to Macon. She attended Alexander IV Elementary School and Miller High School for Girls in Macon.

She worked for Southern Bell Telephone Company before marrying the love of her life, Henry Lester "Pete" Dixon. After their daughters were born, Edna became a full time homemaker and mother until Pete was killed in a 1963 auto accident. Then she worked with the Atlanta Gas Light Company in Macon until her retirement in 1989.

Edna was a former member of Houston Heights Baptist Church where she was active in Women's Missionary Union and led the children's Sunday School Department. In her later years, she was a member of Vineville Baptist Church where she was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class and was active in the XYZ Senior Adult Ministry.

She loved to cook and share her meals, cakes and cookies with family and friends. She also enjoyed travel and growing plants in her yard and home.

Edna is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Ginny and Jim Atkins of Macon, Elaine and Ricky Walker of Hinesville, her grandson and his wife, Jason and Krissy Jones of Jersey, and her great grandsons, Hewett and Gray Jones of Jersey. Survivors also include her sister, Bettye Emerick of Port Royal, South Carolina; sisters-in-law, Betty Carlisle of Monroe County and Cindy Carlisle of Bolingbroke; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Edna was predeceased by her husband, Pete; her parents, Alex and Ruby Carlisle; her brothers, Alex Oliver Carlisle, Jr., Harold Wesley Carlisle, and infant brother Fred Carlisle.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of Edna to Vineville Baptist Church, 2591 Vineville Avenue, Macon, GA 31204 designated for the "XYZ Senior Ministry."

The family would like to thank the many caregivers at Cherry Blossom Health and Rehab for their patience and loving care of Edna.

