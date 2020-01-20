|
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Edna Cullens
August 11, 1935 - January 16, 2020
Harrison, GA- Mrs. Edna Franklin Cullens, age 84, of Harrison, died on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Augusta University Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, January 20 at Harrison Baptist Church with burial in Zeta Cemetery in Tennille. Reverend Andy Carter and Reverend Chad Waller will officiate. Pallbearers will be Cheston Cullens, Horace Jackson, Jeremy Lindsey, Marty Cullens, Ryan Cullens, Shane Miller, Tyler Cullens and Wesley Price.
Mrs. Cullens was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County, the daughter of the late James. W "J.W." Franklin and the late Celia Hattaway Franklin. She was the wife of the late George Lamar Cullens, Sr. Mrs. Cullens was a graduate of Sandersville High School Class of 1953. She was a basket ball player and showed cows in the 4-H program. Mrs. Cullens, for fifty seven years , was the secretary and treasurer for C & H Bus Lines. She was a wonderful homemaker and caring mother. She became a member of Harrison Baptist Church at an early age and was a Sunday school teacher for many years.
Survivors are her children, Teresa Cullens Boyd and her husband Tommy of Sandersville, George L. Cullens, Jr. and his wife Ginger of Harrison, William F. "Bill" Cullens and his wife Lisa of Harrison, Dr. Fredrick E. Cullens and his wife Michelle of Warthen and J. J. Cullens and his wife Jennifer of Macon; grandchildren, , Tricia Jackson and her husband Horace, Tracey Price and her husband Wesley, Crystal Miller and her husband Shane, Genna Cullens, Geordan Cullens, Marty Cullens and his wife Marie, Deonica Lindsey and her husband Jeremy, Cheston Cullens and his wife Katie, Tyler Cullens and fiance Kendal Berry, Riley Cullens and Ryan Cullens; great grandchildren, Cullen Collins, Robert Jackson, Elliott Price, Dustin Price, Bryce Miller, Blayne Miller, Kaylee Miller, Cody Cullens, Madison Lindsey, Cooper Smallwood, Cade Smallwood, Kayley Lindsey and Chase Lindsey; a sister, Pearl Franklin Tanner of Wrightsville and a brother, Ret CW-4 James W. Franklin of Enterprise, Alabama and several nieces and nephews.
The family suggest donations be made to Zeta Cemetery Trust Fund, P. O. Box 1, Tennille, Georgia 31089.
May and Smith Funeral Directors in Sandersville is in charge of the arrangements.
www.mayandsmithfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 20, 2020
