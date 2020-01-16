Edna Lois Travick
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Edna Lois Travick will be held 2 PM Saturday, January 18, 2020 at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Rev. Jarvis T. Adside, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Mrs. Travick, 63, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020.
Survivors include her daughter, Rolanda Givens (Travis); three sisters; six brothers; four grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 137 John Michael Dr., Macon.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 7 PM tonight, Thursday in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 16, 2020