Edna Mae Little Alexander

Edna Mae Little Alexander
April 15, 1930 - March 26, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Services for Edna Mae Little Alexander are 11:00A.M., Monday, April 1, 2019 at HICKS & Sons Mortuary Chapel, Macon, with interment at Lamar Cemetery, 1003 Feagin Mill Road, Warner Robins, Georgia.


Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Roadd
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2019
