Edna Mae Valentine Fowler
Macon, GA- Our sweet sister, Edna Mae Valentine Fowler, 86, of Macon passed peacefully away Tuesday, June 23. Even while we mourn our loss, we celebrate her life; she loved greatly and was loved greatly in return. She was a true Christian lady who cared deeply for others and loved serving the Lord. She was also a dedicated and compassionate caregiver for her mother and her two younger siblings, George & Angie.
Edna was born in Gordon Sept 9, 1933 to the late Roger Edward Valentine and Billie Cladin Valentine. As a young girl, she moved to Macon where she met and married the love of her life Walter Fowler; they shared 39 wonderful years together before he passed in 1999. During those years, their home in Macon was the gathering place for family occasions and holidays and the maker of many special memories.
Edna began her career working in retail at Davison's downtown. Many years later, she retired from Warner Robins Air Force Base where she was loved and respected by all.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Anne Braxton. Survivors include brother George Valentine of Macon and sister Angela Valentine White of Orofino Idaho and nephews David, Shawn, Shane, Jay and Roger.
Edna is now safe and comforted in God's loving care. May her memory be eternal.
Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, no services are scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity are appreciated.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 25, 2020.