Dahlonega, GA- Mrs. Edna Louise Hill McCaleb, 87, passed away March 4, 2020, at the home of her son Keith McCaleb in Dahlonega, Georgia. Edna had bravely fought Alzheimer's for many years before she was called home to be with her family in heaven.
Edna was born December 11, 1932 in Macon, Georgia to Inez Lucas Hill and George Pierce Hill. She spent 2 decades traveling the world alongside her late husband as he served in the US Navy. Upon his retirement, Edna and her family settled in Dahlonega, Georgia. She retired from North Georgia College in 1995 after 21 years of service.
Edna was a very social person and enjoyed being a member of the First United Methodist Church. She served her community working with the adult literacy program teaching inmates at the jail how to read and write so they could get GED's and better themselves. She also volunteered with local programs to help victims of domestic abuse.
Edna loved gardening and was extremely proud when she earned her Master Gardener certificate. She loved animals too and adopted several pets from the shelter. She was a kindhearted soul that will be certainly missed by all who knew her.
Edna is survived by her son, Scott McCaleb; Keith McCaleb and wife Lisa Williams McCaleb; daughter Jeanne McCaleb and husband Steve Brantley; grandson Ryan McCaleb; granddaughter Jessica McCaleb Bell and her husband RJ Bell; grandson Ben McCaleb; great granddaughters Bailey and Lily Bell; brother George R. Hill and wife Judy Lantzy Hill; and sister Alison Hill Duckett.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James S. McCaleb and her son James Daniel "Bone" McCaleb.
A private graveside was held for Mrs. McCaleb at Dahlonega Memorial Park.
The family thanks her caregivers from Northeast Georgia Medical Center Hospice Care and Jamie Jacobson for helping them keep Edna at home.
If you would like to do something special to remember Edna, please donate to the Dahlonega-Lumpkin County Humane Society or other deserving charity.
