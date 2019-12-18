Edsel Bunyan "Smitty" Smith
September 17, 1929 - December 16, 2019
Byron, Georgia- Edsel Bunyan "Smitty" Smith, 90, of Byron, Georgia died on Monday, December 16, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 11:30 am at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Reverend Ben Wells officiating. The family will receive friends at Snow's Memorial Chapel on Pio Nono Ave. Friday from 10 am until 11 am.
He was born to William A.M. and Maud Graham Smith. He was retired from the military after serving 26 years (4 years for the U.S. Navy and 22 years for the U.S. Air Force). Edsel also served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, Fort Valley, Georgia.
He is survived by his daughters, Darlene (Bruce) Hearn and Debbie (Butch) Groeper; grandchildren, Keith (Alison) Groeper, Christy Green, and Chelsy Fee; great-grandchildren, Kolby Green, Laila Camp, and Nate Groeper.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ammons Smith; sister, Myrtle Tidwell and brother, Edward A. Smith.
The family request donations to be made to , 886 Mulberry Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 18, 2019