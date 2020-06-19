Edsel Ford Pitts
1946 - 2020
Edsel Ford Pitts
December 22, 1946 - June 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mr. Edsel F. Pitts are 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park.
Mr. Pitts was born in Macon to the parentage of the late Fred Pitts and Gladys Randall McMullen. He was a graduate of Peter G. Appling High School and retired from Armstrong World Industries.
Survivors include: wife, Cynthia M. Pitts; children, Nicole (Linton) Thomas and Eric (Bevelyn) Swain; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Cynthia (Carl) Middlebrooks and Denise Gary.
Hutchings Service.


View the online memorial for Edsel Ford Pitts


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park
