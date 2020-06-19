Edsel Ford Pitts
December 22, 1946 - June 17, 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Mr. Edsel F. Pitts are 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 20, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park.
Mr. Pitts was born in Macon to the parentage of the late Fred Pitts and Gladys Randall McMullen. He was a graduate of Peter G. Appling High School and retired from Armstrong World Industries.
Survivors include: wife, Cynthia M. Pitts; children, Nicole (Linton) Thomas and Eric (Bevelyn) Swain; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sisters, Cynthia (Carl) Middlebrooks and Denise Gary.
Hutchings Service.
View the online memorial for Edsel Ford Pitts
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.