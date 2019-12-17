Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Clifford Logue. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Centerville United Methodist Church Funeral service 3:00 PM Centerville United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Clifford Logue

March 26, 1931 - December 15, 2019

Byron, GA- Edward Clifford Logue of Byron, GA, after a brief illness, peacefully went to be with Jesus on Sunday, December 15, 2019. He was born at home on Gunn Farm in Houston County on March 26, 1931, the son of the late Moody Logue and Ethel Scoggins Logue. He was the youngest of eight children.

He graduated from Byron High School in 1948 and later attended classes at Robins Resident Center. He went to work at seventeen years old to help take care of his mother and family after his dad passed away. He married Mary Frances Cato on January 10, 1953 and they were married 67 years. They have three daughters, seven grandchildren, and fifteen great grandchildren.

He then worked at Robins Air Force Base in various positions until he retired in 1986. He was a charter member at Centerville United Methodist Church where he taught Sunday School for 38 years. He was known for hosting large family reunions on his family farm for many years where he pulled in peanuts from the field to boil. He loved his children, grandchildren, many animals and Farmall tractor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings and his beautiful granddaughter Rachel Elizabeth Tuinstra Delisle. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Frances Cato Logue, his three devoted daughters Patricia Kersey and husband Doug of Musella, GA, Kay Bell and husband Andy of Flowery Branch, GA, and Elizabeth Tuinstra and husband Jeff of Pooler, GA, and his grandchildren Doug Mitchell and wife Jessica, Alison Bell Langmack and husband Nathan, Brian Mitchell and wife Kyra, Stephen Bell and wife Emily, Katie Tuinstra and Richard Rawlins, Emily Bell Carmon and husband Whit, and great grandchildren Riley Mitchell, Carter Mitchell, Will Langmack, Laura Langmack, Cooper Langmack, Jadon Tidwell, Aiden Mitchell, Micah Mitchell, Leiah Mitchell, Michael Sims, JJ Delisle, Gabriel Delisle, Addison Bell, James Bell and Heidi Bell, his niece Barbara Jester, and many other nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Centerville United Methodist Church with Reverend Anthony McPhail and Reverend Eugene Barlow officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. until service time at the church.

Memorial contributions may be given to Centerville United Methodist Church, 600 N. Houston Lake Blvd., Centerville, GA 31028.

