08/24/1936 - 10/29/2019

DUDLEY, GA- Ed "Ned" Cunard passed away peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Dudley, Georgia.

Mr. Cunard was born in Atlantic City, NJ on August 24, 1936 to the late Edward Albert Cunard, Sr. and the late Ruby Claire Hall Cunard Maxwell. Though he was always ribbed by his family about being a Yankee, he came to Danville, Georgia at roughly a year old. He was a retired management consultant and spent the majority of his life in the suburban Atlanta area, living in both Stone Mountain and Oxford. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Edward Albert Cunard, III.

Mr. Cunard is survived by his wife of 60 years, Patricia Clement Cunard, his daughter, Elizabeth Cunard Copeman (Paul) of Dudley, GA and his granddaughters Carys and Kellan.

A graduate of Gordon Military Academy in Barnesville, GA, he went on to graduate from Georgia Tech with a degree in Industrial Management. Throughout his life, he was an avid fan of Georgia Tech sports, remaining steadfast in his support to his alma mater.

Known for his dry humor, love of bad puns, mischievous wit, attention to detail, love of classical music, good coffee and good food he touched the lives of many. He loved spending time outdoors, working in the yard, creating lush gardens with his crowning achievement being his "chalet". He also loved history and spent countless hours working on genealogy and the history of the Allentown and greater Danville areas, the culmination of which was his book: "A Book About Allentown...Georgia, That Is". The many hours spent gathering information, riding around Twiggs, Wilkinson and Bleckley counties in pursuit of history will forever be cherished. His grandchildren were the light of his life. Just the words "Grandfather" (the moniker a nod to the book "Heidi") would bring a twinkle to his eyes and almost certainly ensure whatever they wished would be granted. He will forever be missed.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 3:00PM until 5:00PM at Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville, Georgia.

