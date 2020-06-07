Edward Emerson Sutton
1928 - 2020
Edward Emerson Sutton
March 24, 1928 - June 4,2020
Macon , GA- Edward Emerson Sutton, 92, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020. Visitation will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Cross-Smith Funeral Home in LaFollette, Tennessee. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the Jacksboro, Tennessee cemetery. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Mr. Sutton was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on March 24, 1928 to the late P.P. Sutton and Elsie Heatherly Sutton. He graduated from Lincoln Memorial University, served in the United States Air Force, and was employed as a chemist for 41 years with the U.S. Department of Defense. He was a member of the Jacksboro First Baptist Church. Mr. Sutton was an avid reader, and loved to tell stories about time spent with family and friends while growing up on the family farm in East Tennessee. He also enjoyed discussing history, politics, and cars.
Mr. Sutton was preceded in death by the love of his life and wife of 65 years, Eva June Hunter Sutton, brother Homer Howard Heatherly, and son Tyrone Emerson Sutton.
His memory will be cherished forever by his children; Beverly Walker of Jacksonville, Florida, Marilyn Sutton (George) of Macon, Georgia, and Rand Sutton (Margarita) of Weston, Florida; grandchildren, A.J., Caroline, and Hunter; great-grandchildren, Carter, Alyssa, Jacob, and Greyson; sister Loetta Marcum of Dayton, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.
Cross-Smith Funeral Home in LaFollette, Tennessee is in charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Cross Smith Funeral Home
JUN
10
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Jacksboro, Tennessee cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
