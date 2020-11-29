1/
Edward Erwin Hilliard
1938 - 2020
Edward Erwin Hilliard
January 17, 1938 - November 19, 2020
Macon, Georgia - On November 19, 2020, Edward Erwin Hilliard, age 82, passed away peacefully at his
home in Macon Georgia.
Ed was born January 17, 1938 in Bowersville Georgia, the oldest son of the late
Everette Edward and Alice Manley Hilliard.
Ed began his working career as a youngster raising chickens with his brother, delivering papers and working in his father's feed and seed store. He attended Bass High School in Atlanta, GA and went on to earn his Bachelor's degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Georgia Tech. After graduating, he worked in the early space program in Tullahoma, TN and Huntsville, AL before moving with his family to Macon. Ed worked at Robins Air Force Base for 40 years before retiring as a Project Manager for the Air Force Reserve Headquarters. Ed's many hobbies included model railroading, woodworking, photography and spending time outdoors hiking, camping and fishing. In later life, he was an avid reader and enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Waffle House.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Janice Edwards and Farrice White, and brothers Butler Hilliard, Joe Hilliard and Glenn Hilliard.
Ed is survived by his sons; Ken Hilliard (Dawn Verbarg) of Hanahan SC and Keith (Yoochung) Hilliard of Duluth GA; former wife and mother of his children, Hilda Hilliard of Macon; sisters Ruth Gail (Ray) Hopkins and Christiana Knowles; brother Hugh (Phyllis) Hilliard and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service preparations are ongoing and will be updated when arrangements have been finalized.
Register online at ww.hartsmort.com
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory, at the Cupola, 6324 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of arrangements.



Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
