Edward Eugene Greene
|
November 14, 1925 - April 15, 2019
Macon, GA- Edward Eugene Greene, 93, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 12:00 Noon Thursday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Pio Nono Avenue. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Cile Mitchell will officiate. The family will greet friends beginning at 11:00 AM and asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the , 804 Cherry Street, Macon 31201.
Mr. Greene was born in Round Lake, Florida the son of the late Cara Vandegriff Green and William L. Green. He was retired after 37 years from Armstrong World Industries. Mr. Greene was a member of Bloomfield United Methodist Church where he was very active including singing in the choir and being on the board.
Mr. Greene is survived by his son, William Phillip Greene of Macon; daughter, Pamela Slade (Kenny) of Canton; grandchildren, Tamara Snipes, Tripp Griffin, and Judson Griffin; 4 great-grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2019