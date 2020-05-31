Edward F. Knight
April 5, 1937 - May 28, 2020
Gray, GA- Edward F. "Ed" Knight, of Gray, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 with his wife by his side.
The memorial service will be held at 11 AM Monday, June 1, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 am until the service time. The service will be live streamed on Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home's Facebook page.
A native of Calhoun, GA, Mr. Knight was born to the late Ralph Knight and Lela Knight Morris. He was a long time residence of Macon. Mr. Knight enjoyed a long career as a sales professional.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Rita Knight; two children: Kelley B. Smith and Kathy B. Konrad; three step-children: Dede D. Rowland, Dara D. Crittenden, and Doug Durrett and his wife Tammy; 12 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a brother Jack Knight and his wife Sharon.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Methodist Children's Home, 304 Pierce Ave., Macon, GA 31204.
Published in The Telegraph on May 31, 2020.