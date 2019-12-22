Edward G. Hemak II.
May 4, 1958 - December 18, 2019
Warner Robins , Georgia - Edward G. Hemak II., 61 went to be with his lord and savior on December 18, 2019 with his family at his bedside. A funeral mass will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 2:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home with Father Fred Nigem officiating. A visitation with family and friends will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 6:00PM – 8:00PM. Immediately following the services Edward will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Eddie was born on May 4, 1958 in Rome, New York, to Edward Hemak, Sr. and Mildred Mathis. Eddie was a loving family man who loved being surrounded by those he loved. Eddie was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish. Eddie was an avid Christian who loved his neighbors and would do anything to help them. Eddie loved to tinker with things which is where he found his love for fixing things. Eddie was a simple man who lived life to the fullest. He will be remembered as a loving son, brother, uncle, and friend to many.
He is preceded in death by his father, Edward G. Hemak, Sr; sister Betty Brown; niece, Cheryl Manning and his dog Max.
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving mother, Mildred Hemak; sisters, Lynn (Bob) Dalrymple; Kathleen (Richard) McWhirter; he is also survived by a host of nieces, and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Please go to www.heritagememorial funeralhome.com to sign the online guestbook and to leave a condolence for the family.
Heritage Memorial Funeral home is honored to be entrusted with Mr. Edward Hemak, II. arrangements.
View the online memorial for Edward G. Hemak II.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 22, 2019