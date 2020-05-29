He taught us how to boat and fish, even taught us how to pick better produce to sell at our store.
Edward Homer "Ed" Boyd
December 12, 1932 - May 25, 2020
Bonaire, GA- Ed Boyd joined his beloved wife of 56 years, Velva Joy Boyd, in Heaven, on the morning of Monday, May 25, 2020. He was 87 years old.
Born on December 12, 1932, Ed was the son of the late Andrew D. and Evie Crabb Boyd. He proudly served his country in the United States Army before taking on a career as a truck driver. Ed subsequently developed a love for farming and he ran the Crossroad Produce fruit stand for a number of years in Bonaire. In May of 1979 he began a career at the Houston County Sheriff Department where he was highly adored by colleagues and civilians the same; he retired in December of 1997. In his leisure time, Ed enjoyed fishing, hunting, driving, and taking trips. He was also a Shriner and Mason for many years.
Ed leaves to cherish his memory a host of family and friends who will miss him dearly.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 28, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A second visitation will take place on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with funeral services immediately following at 2:00 p.m. Ed will be laid to rest next to his wife, Velva, at Central Grove Church of God Cemetery, 877 Old Prison Camp Road, McRae, Telfair County, GA, 31055, following the service.
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.