Edward James "Ed" Hall, Jr.
January 18, 1960 - May 17, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Edward James Hall, Jr. passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was 60 years old.
Ed was born in Patterson, New Jersey on January 18, 1960, to the late Edward James, Sr. and Lucia Florence Carfi Hall. He served his country with valor and honor in the United States Air Force during Operation Desert Storm and Operation Desert Shield. Following his military career, he continued his service to his country as a civilian aircraft mechanic on Robins Air Force Base. Ed lived every day as if it were his last. He could often be found studying the Word of God. He loved to watch western movies and British shows, and also enjoyed restoring old vehicles. But his greatest love was spending time with his family and being a grandfather to "his boy, Tristan."
His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring wife of thirty-five years, Teresa Pope Hall; his son, Matthew Hall (Emily); his grandson, Tristan Hall; his siblings, Nancy Hayes (Ray), Sandy Irvine (Rob), and Bruce Hunt; his father-in-law, Nathan Pope (Judy); many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Visitation with Ed's family will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Gateway Fellowship Church of God in Macon. The funeral service celebrating his life will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jeremy Singletary officiating. Following the service, Ed will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Warner Robins.
Published in The Telegraph on May 20, 2020.