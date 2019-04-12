Edward John Moskaly, Jr.
August 4, 1933 - April 10, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Edward John Moskaly, Jr. passed away at home, surrounded by family, on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 10, 2019. He was 85 years old.
Edward was born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Anne and Edward John Moskaly, Sr. He was a United States Air Force Veteran who honorably served his country during the Korean War. Edward went on to complete a successful 42-year Civil Service career and retired in Logistics Electronics Warfare at Robins Air Force Base.
He was a proud Mercer University graduate and a devout parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Edward volunteered for many years with the Christian Service Center at Sacred Heart and was a member of the Golden Hearts Senior Club. Edward also enjoyed dedicating his time to the Senior Citizen Center helping seniors with their taxes. He served on the Bibb County Board of Education for four years, as well. Edward was an avid runner and loved running in road races, as well as working in his yard, and spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by one grandchild and two sisters, Frances and Eleanor Moskaly.
Edward is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Janet Garner Moskaly of Warner Robins; children, Debra Bowen (James), Leslie Scarbary (Wayne), Julie Kinard (Joey), and Edward J. Moskaly III, all of Lizella, and Thomas D. Moskaly (Sallie) of Macon; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Edward's dear friends, Calvin and Janice Hobbs; his caregivers, Peggy Mills, Cynthia Strong, and Shay Watson; and the entire team at Homestead Hospice.
A Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 12, 2019, with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Monsignor Fred Nijem and Deacon Jim Hunt officiating. Edward will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Edward Moskaly, Jr. to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Building Fund, 300 S. Davis Dr., Bldg. 300, Warner Robins, GA 31088 or to the Christian Service Center at Sacred Heart, 136 Northview Ave., Warner Robins, GA 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2019