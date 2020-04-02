Edward K. Gibson
February 1, 1951 - March 28, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Edward K. Gibson "Bae Bae" , 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his Wife on Saturday, March 28, 2020. A private family viewing will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic a memorial service honoring Kirk's life will be held at a later date.
Edward was born on February 1, 1951 to the late Alverstine Washington and Charlie W. Gibson in Byron, Georgia. Edward proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam era. Edward was also a faithful member of the Free Masons. However, Edward was involved in many different organizations. He was a devoted Christian, who loved the lord with all his soul, mind, and strength. Edward always lived life to the fullest and would dress the part where he would commonly be seen with his hat as well as his crazy socks. He will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers; Donald Washington, Daniel Washington, Russell Washington, and Rudolph Gibson
His memory will forever be cherished by his loving wife of 21 years, Cheryl Gibson; Children, Edwina Gibson, Edward T. Gibson (Sonja), Damian Smith (Adrianne); Grandchildren, Alexis Martin, Brianna Washington, Haley Gibson, Jasmine Smith, Mykael Cleveland, Marie Gibson, and Brother; Ralph Washington
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that donations be made to the .
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 2, 2020