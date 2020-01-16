Guest Book View Sign Service Information Monroe County Memorial Chapel - Forsyth 86 W. Main St. Forsyth , GA 31029 (478)-994-4266 Visitation 2:00 PM sanctuary of Forsyth United Methodist Church 68 W Johnston Street Forsyth , GA View Map Graveside service 3:00 PM Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Maxwell Bugg

December 6, 1940 - January 14, 2020

Forsyth, GA- Edward Maxwell Bugg passed away on January 14, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was 79. Born December 6, 1940, in Rentz, Georgia, to George Parks and Mary Ella Maxwell Bugg. Edward was a resident of Forsyth, Georgia, since 1969. He was the youngest and last surviving of 5 children. He had deeply rooted values and great pride from growing up in a small town, populated by a mere 200 people. His father was the town postal carrier and his mother, a school principal. If Mr. Bugg got into mischief, word would reach his folks before he could.

Edward was affectionately known to his family as "Buckey" Bugg, shortened from "buckshot," by his father. He graduated from Laurens County High School in 1958 where he played basketball on the varsity team. He earned his BA in Psychology from Georgia Southern in 1969 and his Masters of Education in Counseling from Georgia State University in 1979. He had a complex career serving as correctional and criminal psychologist for nearly 30 years at the Georgia Diagnostic State Prison. During his career, Edward counseled hundreds of incarcerated inmates studying their mental states and behaviors. He worked tirelessly building prevention plans to reintegrate these men as productive citizens back into society. He also carried out the complicated task of counseling the condemned who would never see release. These men appreciated him for his compassion, patience and desire to help.

While in college, Edward met his bride-to-be, Evelyn Caroll Johnson, and they married on May 11, 1968. He bragged how his "Evie" was the best thing that ever happened to him. For her, his softer side would crack wide open as evident from the many love notes he'd write in soap on their bathroom mirror. They had two daughters, Melissa and Melanie. Melissa, his "Monkey Boots," recalls as a little girl he'd swing her so high in the house her feet would hit the ceiling, where to this day her footprints still live. Melanie, his "Melly Boo-Boo" and true daddy's girl, fondly remembers how many mornings before leaving for work, dressed in his suit and tie no less, he'd take her for a ride the back of his 10-speed bike. He built his girls tree houses, basketball goals, played sports with them, took them fishing and made them a well-loved tire swing that may or may not have soared through the front yard with one of them in tow after one too many pushes. He took great satisfaction in teaching his girls responsibility, survival skills, common sense and how to save a buck by changing their own oil.

Mr. Bugg was the patron saint of animals in need of rescue. Despite his tough exterior, he was a gentle giant and avid animal lover. He would rescue any creature who crossed his path, creating a space in his home and heart to give them the love and care they so deserved. He rescued countless dogs, stray cats, rabbits and even had a pet cow. He was hailed a hero when he judiciously captured a young alligator who found his way onto the porch of a distressed neighbor. The children cheered him on watching in admiration. On weekends he'd load up his dogs in his Ford pick up and take them to Lake Juliette where they loved to swim.

Mr. Bugg had a healthy obsession with sports and was unquestionably acknowledged as Georgia Tech's biggest fan. He was an enthusiastic supporter of Mary Persons football, the Braves and, of course, Georgia Tech, holding season tickets for many years. His support for his teams scarcely dimmed even during the worst of losing streaks. His favorite pastimes included taunting UGA fans and attending the Citrus Bowl in 1991, watching his beloved Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets win the National Championship. He could smack talk with the best of them and never met a Tech fan he didn't like.

Edward was a long-time member of Forsyth United Methodist Church, taught Sunday School, was a former member of the Jaycees and a proud member of the Sons of the American Revolution. He loved country music, crab legs and his weekly breakfast club.

Mr. Bugg was predeceased by his parents, George Parks and Mary Ella Maxwell Bugg, his sisters, Sara Reddick (the late Paul Reddick, Jr.), Mary Parks Skinker (the late Bill Skinker), Marjorie Bugg and brother, George Bugg (the late Beverly Chandler). He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Evelyn, of Forsyth, Georgia, daughters, Melissa Bugg (Glenn Grastat) and Melanie Palumbo (Rob) both of Atlanta, Georgia, grandchildren, Olivia and Wyatt Palumbo, niece, Carolyn Skinker Wetzel of Bloomington, Illinois, and nephews, Steve Skinker of Lansing, Michigan, "Pudgie," Mark, Perry & Grayson Bugg all of Athens, Georgia, and Paul Reddick, III of Smyrna, Georgia.

Visitation will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the sanctuary of Forsyth United Methodist Church, 68 W Johnston Street, Forsyth, GA 31029. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 p.m., at Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens. Rev. Rick Maeser will officiate. In the case of inclement weather, graveside services will take place in the sanctuary following visitation.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks to please consider a donation made payable to Save A Pet, 430 Maynard Church Road, Forsyth, GA 31029 (478) 994-3882, or better yet, please adopt an animal in need.

