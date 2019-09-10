Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Maxwell "Mack" Harper. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 (478)-746-4322 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Maxwell "Mack" HarperNovember 23, 1921 - September 7, 2019Macon, GA- Edward Maxwell "Mack" Harper, 97, of Macon, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00AM at First Baptist Church of Christ with the Reverend Scott Dickison and the Reverend Julie Long officiating. The family will greet friends Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5:00PM until 7:00PM at Hart's at the Cupola. Burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 511 High Place, Macon, GA 31201 or Pine Pointe, c/o Navicent Health Foundation, 777 Hemlock Street, #78, Macon, GA 31201.Mr. Harper graduated from Howard College, now Samford University, in Birmingham, Alabama. He continued his education at the Southern Baptist Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky, where he received a Master of Divinity and completed one year's residency for the Master of Theology. He served several churches in Alabama, Kentucky, and Indiana. He was the first pastor of Hillsboro Heights Baptist Church in Huntsville, Alabama. He also facilitated the formation of Monte Sano Baptist Chapel while on the staff of First Baptist Church in Huntsville, as well as served as the first pastor at Monte Sano Baptist Chapel, now Monte Sano Baptist Church. In his later years, in Huntsville, he served as an ordained deacon, Sunday School teacher, and choir member of Mountain View Baptist Church.Mr. Harper was a resident of Huntsville, Alabama for 38 years and retired from NASA after 32 years of service as a contracting procurement officer. He served on the State of Alabama Governor's Committee for Employment of the Handicapped. He was blessed with a long life of 97 years and thankful for those years God gave him with his family. Mr. Harper is preceded in death by his loving wife of 62 years, Veloreese Andrew Harper and identical twins, Janice Elizabeth and Joan Maxwell Harper.Mr. Harper is survived by his children, Beverly (Steve) Owens of Macon and Brenda Harper; grandchildren, Cretice G. (Lisa) Auburn, Alabama, James M. (Traci) Harper of Auburn, Lisa C. (Jon) Bell of Nashville, Tennessee, Andrew (Drew) Owens of Macon, and Judith Stoffregen of Tennessee; great grandchildren, Caleb Cretice Benefield, William Tatum Benefield, Levi James Benefield, Jase Phillip Benefield, Roth Stratton Bell, Hutton Ocie Bell, Moxie Rose Bell, Dale Maxwell Harper and Danica Michelle Lambert; brother, James B. Harper of Columbus, Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and special friend and sitter, Kenny Fry of Macon.Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements. Published in The Telegraph from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites NASA Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

