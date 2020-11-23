Edward "Eddie" T. Ashley
August 21, 1948 - November 20, 2020
Guyton, Georgia - Edward (Eddie) Theodore Ashley, III, 72, known to most as "Coach", passed away November 20, 2020 after battling COVID. Eddie was born on August 21, 1948 in Macon, Ga to the late Edward T. and Hazel Ashley. He resided in Macon most of his 72 years until recently when he and his wife Vera moved to the Savannah area to spend their golden years near their grandchildren.
Eddie loved Jesus. He loved his family. He loved people. He loved sports. After graduating from Lanier High and the University of Georgia, he received his Masters Degree in Education from Georgia College and State University. He coached baseball, football, and basketball at Northeast, Southwest, and Southeast High schools. He helped start the athletic program at Southeast in 1989 when the school opened. He was one of Macons top baseball coaches for three decades with a compiled record of 333-165. In 46 seasons of coaching, he never had a losing season. Eddie revived the Lem Clark baseball tournament in 1977 and won it as a head coach in 1979, 1984, 1987, 1992, and 1994. He was named the Georgia Athletic 4-AAA coach of the year in 1986 and 1987. He led his teams to seven sub region titles, 5 region titles, and one appearance each in the state quarter and semi finals. He was named the Macon Telegraph and News Coach of the Year in 1986/87. He served as GACA State Baseball Chairman from 1991-1997 and served as a GA Dugout Club South Baseball Coordinator (1978-2020), while a member of the executive board. He was elected to the Dugout Club Baseball Hall of Fame in 2004. He served as head coach for the GACA South All Stars for two years and assistant coach for three years. He coached the Georgia Dugout Club South All Stars three times and was an assistant coach twice. He also coached Team Georgia in the Sunbelt Classic in 1993. He was a key figure in helping change the name from the Atlanta Dugout Club to the Georgia Dugout Club to make it a statewide organization. He was inducted into the Macon Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. He served as the Bibb County School's Athletic Director for 7 years before retiring in December of 2018. For 42 years, he was the voice of the GHSA State Basketball Championships. He served on the Board of the Macon Sports Hall of Fame and the Macon Touchdown Club.
Eddie was an active member of Ingleside Baptist Church and enjoyed filling in to teach for the Darryl Jones Sunday School Class. He loved to serve his community and the people in it. While he was loud on the outside, many of his greatest contributions were done very quietly. He was an avid golfer and some of his best times were with his golf and prayer partners. His greatest joy was any and every opportunity he had to spend with his grands.
Eddie is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 47 years, Vera Ashley; his children, Pete Ashley, Jenny Ashley Ahouse, and Lisa Ashley-Mcnew (Jason Mcnew); his grandchildren, Emma Ashley Ahouse, Camilla Harper McNew, Chloe Kennington McNew, and Greer Fenimore McNew, his sister, Carolyn Ashley, and his nieces and nephews, Terry Chapman (Jesse), John Owen (Natalie), Courtney Neil (Adam), his brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Sue Bass . And his beloved and devoted companion, Mack.
His girls called him Pops, and in his typical fashion he was larger than life to them- he was our hero and mentor. His laugh was contagious- he never entered a room quietly. He was a presence. A soft place to fall. A protector and bold- he did the right thing even when it was difficult. His heart was as big as the heavens. To us his hands were shields. His hugs always seemed to hide you from the harsh winds and blows life threw at you. He was a great story teller, loved his music loud, and never missed an opportunity to enjoy a game. Rain or shine, calm or crazy, vacation or at home, sick or well, you could always find him each morning hovering over his bible. If you happened to wake up before daybreak, you could grab your cup of coffee and he would share his devotion with you. He is a treasure- our treasure. He loved the sportsman's creed, "Brag little, lose well, crow gently if in luck, pay up, own up, and shut up if beaten." and forgive. Always forgive.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 25 from 11a.m. to 1p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Home. A Celebration of his life will be held at 1:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be private at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Mark Hudgins and the Rev. Joe McDaniel officiating.
Memorial Park Funeral Home. To carry on his legacy, we would love for you to share your favorite pictures and stories so that we can share them with his grandchildren as their time with him, our time with him, just wasn't and never could be long enough.
.
