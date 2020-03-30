Edward W. Powers
May 2, 1936 - March 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Ed Powers, 83, of Macon, died Friday at Pine Pointe Hospice.
Born in Vienna, he was the son of the late Noah and Felton Fraser Powers. Ed was the owner of Cross Keys Grocery for many years. He was a member of Highland Hills Baptist Church for over 50 years and a member of the Rodney Browne Sunday School Class.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marcia Bowen Powers; son, Keith Powers; siblings, Harold Powers, Sam Powers, Jack Powers and Helen Herndon.
Survivors: children, Patty Stringer (Joel) of Macon, Daryl Powers of Atlanta and Ken Powers (Kirstin) of Macon; brothers, Marvin Powers (Shirley) of Cordele and Doyle Powers (Lullene) of Augusta; grandchildren, Stephen Powers (Erica) of Macon, Jamie Rice of Colorado Springs, CO, and Heather Stringer, Hunter Stringer (Hailey), Ashleigh Powers and Bowen Powers all of Macon; great grandchildren, Peyton Rice and Journey White of Colorado Springs, CO.
Private services will be at Liberty Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Liberty Baptist Church, c/o Beverly Peavy, 725 Old Americus Road, Vienna, Georgia 31092.
Register online at www.brannen-nesmith.com.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home, Vienna has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Edward W. Powers
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 30, 2020