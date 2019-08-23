Edward Walter Knight
February 13, 1944 - August 20, 2019
Perry, GA- Edward Walter Knight, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his residence. Services celebrating his life will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Cornerstone Bible Fellowship. The visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior and immediately following the services. Pastor Grover Jewell will be officiating.
Edward was born on February 13, 1944 in Charleston, WV to the late Edward William and Minnie Grace (Faulkner) Knight. He faithfully and proudly served his country in the United States Navy and Air Force. Edward was a retired civil servant from Robins Air Force Base. He served and worshipped at Cornerstone Bible Fellowship in Perry, Ga. Edward was a very talented and accomplished pianist, in fact he was set to be inducted into the Atlanta Country Music Hall of Fame.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 10 years, Jewell (Brown) Knight of Perry, GA; children: Christopher Knight, Misha Rosas, Lisa Dunbar, Michael Rhoden and Wayne Rhoden; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and his sister, Carol Fuller of Virginia.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2019