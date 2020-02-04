Edward "Eddie" Walton, Jr.
November 14, 1935 - January 29, 2020
Macon, GA-
Funeral Services for Deacon Edward Moore Walton, Jr. are 11:00 AM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Greater Lizzieboro Baptist Church. Internment service will follow in Middle Georgia Memorial Gardens. Deacon Walton, 84, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Survivors include his children, Edward(Rhonda)Walton III, Felecia W. Lucas, Cassius C.(Felecia Tukes)Walton, Valeria Y. Slaughter, John F.(Wendy)Walton I, Carla(Rev. Freddie)Mack, Jr., Aubrey(Tamika)Walton I, all of Macon, GA; Son-in-law, Willie McPherson of Montgomery, Al;, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 1695 Zonia Dr, Macon, GA 31220.
Hutchings Service
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 4, 2020