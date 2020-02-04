Edward "Eddie" Walton Jr. (1935 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "We are truly sorry for y'all loss. I pray for the comfort..."
    - Latara Johnson and Family
  • "You all are in our prayers , may God bless your family..."
    - Foster's Family
  • "John and Wendy, I'm sorry for your loss. I pray the comfort..."
    - Valtious & Kim Morris
  • "Sorry for the family lost!"
    - Samuella Vickers
  • "Sending my prayers to the family"
    - Katina Haywood
Service Information
Hutchings Funeral Home, Inc.
536 New Street
Macon, GA
31201
(478)-743-1212
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Greater Lizzieboro Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

Edward "Eddie" Walton, Jr.
November 14, 1935 - January 29, 2020
Macon, GA-
Funeral Services for Deacon Edward Moore Walton, Jr. are 11:00 AM Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Greater Lizzieboro Baptist Church. Internment service will follow in Middle Georgia Memorial Gardens. Deacon Walton, 84, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020.
Survivors include his children, Edward(Rhonda)Walton III, Felecia W. Lucas, Cassius C.(Felecia Tukes)Walton, Valeria Y. Slaughter, John F.(Wendy)Walton I, Carla(Rev. Freddie)Mack, Jr., Aubrey(Tamika)Walton I, all of Macon, GA; Son-in-law, Willie McPherson of Montgomery, Al;, 11 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family may be contacted at 1695 Zonia Dr, Macon, GA 31220.
Hutchings Service


View the online memorial for Edward "Eddie" Walton, Jr.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.