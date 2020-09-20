Edwin Camp
September 30, 1935 - September 19, 2020
Centerville, Georgia- Edwin Camp, 85, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, September 19, 2020.
Ed Camp was from Ocala, Florida. He served in the United States Navy and retired from Air Force Reserves as well as from Robins Air Force Base. He was a member of Centerville First Baptist where he was a deacon. Ed also worked in prison ministry and loved helping seniors. Ed was a loving husband, father and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin Camp and Eula Camp Avant; son, Glenn M. Camp of Warner Robins; sister, Alva Teachy.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Shirley C. Camp Centerville, daughter Terri (Stewart) Johnson Byron, son, Charles Camp Warner Robins, daughter in law, Cherie Camp of Warner Robins; four granddaughters, Mandy O'Brien of Atlanta; Sylvia Heaton Bryon, Katelyn (Matthew) of Prejean Baton Rouge, LA; Cassie (Fred) Sabaugh of Atlanta; brother, Don Camp of Wildwood, FL; and 5 great grandchildren, Miles, Mia, Charlie O'Brien, Riley Heaton, and Henry Lassiter.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Heart of Ga Hospice, 103 Westridge Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 In memory of Edwin Camp.
Visitation will be Monday, September 21, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Edwin Camp will be laid to rest privately in Centerville Cemetery.
