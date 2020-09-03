Edwin Dargan McAfee
April 1, 1960 - August 31, 2020
Macon, GA- Edwin Dargan McAfee, Jr., 60, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father John Wright and Father Bill McIntyre officiating. A Rosary will be said on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 5 p.m. at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry St. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McAfee Scholarship Fund, Capital City Bank, 325 Fifth Street, Macon GA 31201. Due to COVID-19, masks are required and social distancing must be observed to be in attendance at either of the services. The Funeral Mass will be livestreamed via Facebook. St. Joseph Catholic Church Macon/ to join the stream at 11 a.m. Friday. Only 100 guests will be allowed in person at either of the services.
Dargan was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Edwin Dargan and Alice Sheridan McAfee. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Tommy McAfee and Kelly McAfee. He was a graduate of Mt. de Sales Academy and Macon Junior College. Dargan was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and former owner and operator of The Shamrock Restaurant. He was employed with the Bibb County Board of Education.
Dargan had a big, distinctive laugh and an even bigger heart. He absolutely never met a stranger. Ever. He loved fishing, his family, Marlboro Lights, and Budweiser – not necessarily in that order. He would give you the shirt off his back, although sometimes he may have owned the shirt for so long you might not want it. He would be the first to admit that he was not a saint, but he was as loyal as they come. Always quick with a toast, joke, or story, he worked hard, played harder, and had an uncanny knack for remembering people's names. His ability to make a person feel special was a true gift. He was a good husband, father, brother, and friend. This world won't be the same without him and Heaven sure won't be the same with him.
He is survived by his wife; Elizabeth "Liz" McAfee of Macon, son; Edwin Dargan McAfee, III, of Macon, six sisters, Pam (Tom) Spencer, Peggy (Jim) Miller, Kathy (Mark) Colwell, Sheri (David) King, Mary Barth, Sally (Larry) Silbermann, three brothers; Bill "Bubby" McAfee, Mike McAfee, and Daly (Amy) McAfee, and several nieces and nephews.
