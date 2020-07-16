1/
Edwin Harrell McAllister
1949 - 2020
Edwin Harrell McAllister
August 17, 1949 - July 12, 2020
Macon, GA- Edwin Harrell McAllister, 70, of Macon, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Hart's Chapel of the Cupola with the Reverend Joe McDaniel officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army, 1955 Broadway, Macon, GA 31206 or Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, 4490 Ocmulgee E. Blvd., Macon, GA 31217.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and read Mr. McAllister's obituary in its entirety.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Hart's Chapel of the Cupola
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola
6324 Peake Road
Macon, GA 31210
478-746-4322
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 15, 2020
So very sorry about the loss of your husband. We will keep you in our prayers.
Gail, John, & Jamie Rohde
Gail Rohde
Acquaintance
