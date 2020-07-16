Edwin Harrell McAllister
August 17, 1949 - July 12, 2020
Macon, GA- Edwin Harrell McAllister, 70, of Macon, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. A memorial service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Hart's Chapel of the Cupola with the Reverend Joe McDaniel officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salvation Army, 1955 Broadway, Macon, GA 31206 or Middle Georgia Community Food Bank, 4490 Ocmulgee E. Blvd., Macon, GA 31217.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com
to express condolences and read Mr. McAllister's obituary in its entirety.
Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements. View the online memorial for Edwin Harrell McAllister