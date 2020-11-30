Edwin Lee Sanders JrJanuary 24, 1969 - November 26, 2020Lizella, Georgia - Edwin Lee Sanders Jr., 51, died unexpectedly on Thursday, November 26, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020, in Roberta City Cemetery, 535 South Mathews Street in Roberta, with Rev. Mark White and Flo Newberry officiating.Lee was a devoted and loving husband and father who always put his family before himself and had many friends, both personally and thru business connections. He was the Pastor of Lighthouse Church in Fort Valley for more than 20 years and a Crawford County School Board Member. He had been a finance manager for 30 years in the Middle Georgia area working at Avco, Commercial Credit, Citifinancial, Pioneer and Lendmark. He enjoyed sharing the love of baseball with children and coached recreation sports for many years in Crawford County. He formed the travel ball teams Middle Georgia Elite and Blazers, both of whom became family to him. "Blazers family forever".Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Scarlet Sanders; their children, Adrienne & Jacob Cowen, Levi & Stormie Sanders, Elijah & Bailey Sanders, Adalei Sanders and Easton Sanders; Grandchildren, Wyatt Cowen, Summer Sanders, Jedwin Cowen, & Nolan Sanders; Parents, Eddie & Glenda Sanders; Mother and Father in law, Joyce and Jimmy Moncrief; and many more family members and friends whom he loved dearly.In lieu of flowers, please contact the family concerning donations. Family may be contacted at the home of Eddie and Glenda Sanders, 1256 Hamlin Road in Lizella. Rooks Funeral Home in Byron is in charge of arrangements.