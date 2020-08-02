1/1
Edwin Truman Thomas Sr.
1949 - 2020
Edwin Truman Thomas Sr.
August 27, 1949 - July 29, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Glen Haven Memorial Garden; 7070 Houston Rd Macon GA 31216. Services are limited to the family only, but there will be a drive-by visitation from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, following the service for the public.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Glen Haven Memorial Garden
AUG
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Glen Haven Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
August 1, 2020
Doris Smith
Family
July 31, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Avonette & Daniel Phillips
Friend
