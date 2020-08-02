Edwin Truman Thomas Sr.August 27, 1949 - July 29, 2020Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Glen Haven Memorial Garden; 7070 Houston Rd Macon GA 31216. Services are limited to the family only, but there will be a drive-by visitation from 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM, following the service for the public.Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.