1/1
Edwina Ferguson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edwina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edwina Ferguson
December 23,1939 - August 13, 2020
Athens, GA- Edwina Tidwell Ferguson, born on December 23, 1939, was the daughter of Irene Farren Tidwell and Sidney Harold Tidwell. She died on August 13, 2020 at age 80.
Edwina was born in Macon, Georgia. She graduated from Joseph Clisby Elementary School and attended A. L. Miller High School for Girls. She moved to Athens, Georgia her junior year in high school and graduated from Athens High School in 1958 where she was named Senior Beauty.
A graduate of the University of Georgia with an AB degree, majoring in English with a minor in Education, Edwina was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority and a sweetheart of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. She graduated from UGA in 1962 and taught high school English grammar in the Commerce, Georgia, school system. On June 3rd, 1962, she was married to Richard Cloud Ferguson (Dick). They had three sons who became her pride and joy.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church and, during the years when her children were young, she taught the three year old's Sunday school class with Dr. Raburn Moore. She served on the flower committee for 40 years and loved arranging for special services. Edwina was a member of the Hooper Bible Study Sunday School Class, a member of Circle One, Women of the Church, and served on the Congregational Care Committee.
Edwina was President of the Athens Junior Assembly, Secretary of the Heritage Garden Club and a member of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America in the State of Georgia, where she was a member of the Athens Town Committee and served two terms as Town Chairman. She served on the Board of Governors and also the Executive Board of the Georgia Society of the National Society of the Colonial Dames of America. In 2018, she was named to the Roll of Honor, the highest award given in this Society.
Edwina was the first Executive Director for the Adult Literacy Program for Athens-Clarke County REAL (Reaching Every Adult Learner) in a fund-raising capacity and a member of Leadership Athens. She served as mentor in the Clarke County school system.
Gardening was her hobby and she found great joy in "God's earth."
Edwina was involved as a parent at Athens Academy, especially in the Athletic program where her sons Dick, John and Ed participated.
She was pre-deceased by her grandparents, her parents, Irene and Sidney Tidwell, her sister, Sidney Tidwell Milner and her sister-in-law, Jeanne Ferguson Isaacs. She is survived by her husband, Dick and her sons, Dick III and wife, Susan; John and wife, Cindy; and Ed and wife, Shannon; eight grandchildren: Richard, Elizabeth, Ed, Emily, Grace, Lucy, John and Pratt Ferguson; and her sister Stella Tidwell Avret (Bud) and several nieces and nephews. Her family was truly her pride and joy, and she enjoyed participating in her grandchildren's activities.
Her faith and courage were an inspiration to all who knew her.
Edwina requested that memorials be sent to the Endowment Fund of First Presbyterian Church, Athens, Georgia, and to the Athens Academy Endowment Fund.
A graveside service was held Saturday, August 15, at 11:00 a.m., at Oconee Hill Cemetery. A reception followed the service in the Sexton's House at Oconee Hill Cemetery.
Bernstein Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Edwina Ferguson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Memorial Gathering
Sexton's House at Oconee Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
AUG
15
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oconee Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bernstein Funeral Home and Cremation Services
3195 Atlanta Highway
Athens, GA 30606
7065437373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
August 15, 2020
I knew Edwina for many years and she was always so very sweet to me. I will never forget her kindness toward me. She had a way about her that made everyone feel comfortable and she was so easy to talk to. She will be greatly missed. Rest in peace my friend
Teresa Bridges
Friend
August 15, 2020
I knew Edwina for many years and she was so very nice to me. I was so sorry to hear that she has passed away. She will be greatly missed and I will forever remember her sweet smile and her sweet disposition.
Teresa Bridges
Friend
August 14, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Geri Milner
August 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Bernstein Funeral Home
August 14, 2020
Dear Ferguson Family,

So sorry to hear of Edwina’s passing, and know she will be missed by all. May your memories sustain you in the days ahead.

Jane Morgan Tolleson (Stella is my aunt through marriage).
Jane tolleson
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved