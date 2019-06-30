Edythe Frank Cohen
December 2, 1923 - June 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Edythe Frank Cohen, 95, of Macon passed away on Saturday June 22, 2019. Funeral services were held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 3:00 PM at the new section of Congregation Sha'arey Israel Cemetery at Rose Hill Cemetery with the Rabbi Aaron Rubinstein officiating.
Born in Atlanta, Georgia, Edythe graduated from the University of Georgia with a business degree in 1945. Edythe and her late husband, Abe Cohen, married in 1946 in Atlanta. A resident of Macon since 1946, she was past president and life member of the Macon chapter of Hadassah. Edythe was a member of Congregation Sha'arey Israel. She and Abe operated Food Fair Supermarket. They enjoyed their retirement years in Macon and Delray Beach where they split their time with family and friends.
She is survived by two sons, Murray Cohen (Helene) of Delray Beach, Florida; and Dr. Lester Cohen (Rochelle) of Hoschton, Georgia; four grandchildren, Meredith Weiss (Dan) of Sea Ranch Lakes, Florida, Jason Cohen (Erica) of Baltimore, Maryland, Matthew Cohen of Arlington, Virginia and Jody Cohen of Atlanta, Georgia; four great grandchildren, Lilly Weiss, Alyssa Weiss, Marc Cohen, and Amber Cohen and many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadassah at www.hadassah.org or Congregation Sha'arey Israel, 611 First Street, Macon, GA 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on June 30, 2019