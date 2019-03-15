Effie Lou V. Brown
February 19, 1927 - March 12, 2019
Cordele , GA- Effie Lou V. Thompson Brown was born on February 19, 1927 in Wilcox County, Georgia, and died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon, Georgia. She was the daughter of Henry Daniel and Lillie Belle Layfield Thompson. Two siblings preceded her in death, Gwendolyn Juanita Thompson Harris and Wilbur Aaron Thompson. She is survived by her sister, Thelma Thompson Blizzard, of Cordele.
Effie was the widow of Albert L. Brown and is survived by her children, Joy Harris Quesenberry (Dale) of Macon, GA and A. Keith Brown (Laurie) of Memphis, TN. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jessica Quesenberry (Wayne), of Douglasville, GA, Ryan Brown of Galveston, TX, and Rebecca Quesenberry of Fort Wayne, IN. Great grandchildren Gavin and Grayson Stusak, of Douglasville, GA as well as several nephews and special niece, Traci LeBlanc, also survive.
A Memorial Service will be held at Perry Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1301 Julianne Street, Perry, Georgia, on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Worldwide Work, using the JW.ORG app.
Hart's Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019