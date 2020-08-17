ELAINE BOWMAN
1934 - August 15, 2020
Jeffersonville, GA- MRS. MARY ELAINE BURCH BOWMAN, age 85, of Jeffersonville, GA, died Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Bryant Nursing Home in Cochran.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00AM Wednesday, August 19, at Isham Springs Cemetery in Eastman, with Dr. Jarrett Burch officiating.
Mrs. Bowman was born on December 7, 1934 in Dodge County, GA and graduated from Rhine High School in 1951 and Georgia State College for Women in 1955. She enjoyed an exciting career as an educator teaching elementary school in Atlanta, Eastman High School and Smith Elementary School in Dry Branch. Hundreds of Twiggs County students learned from her expertise in typing, business math and shorthand at Twiggs County High School and Twiggs Academy in Jeffersonville. After her teaching career, she served as an administrative specialist and bookkeeper at Forest Resource Consultants in Macon. Active in politics, she managed her husband's political campaign for state representative and served on the Jeffersonville City Council. She loved the Lord with all her heart and honored Him by teaching her family the Scriptures, teaching Sunday school, and attending bible study fellowship. She enjoyed gardening and she was an excellent cook. She was the daughter of the late Mary Rilla Hinson Burch and Lucius Robuck Burch, Sr., she is preceded in death by her husband, James Albert Bowman, Sr., former Georgia State House Representative, District 103 and was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Robuck Burch.
She is survived by her Son – James Albert Bowman, Jr. (Lala) of Columbia, SC; 2 Grandchildren - Joshua Charles Bowman and Abbie Grace Bowman both of Little Mountain, SC; Sister-in-law – Mary Lou Holdway Burch of Eastman; Nieces and Nephews – Melissa Burch Furno (Stephen) of Yadkinville, NC, Tanya Burch Castillo (Raul) of Allen, TX, Rev. Buck Burch (Leslie) of Loganville, GA and Dr. Jarrett Burch of Eastman; Several Great-Nieces, Great-Nephews, and numerous Cousins and Friends.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, www.samaritanspurse.org
