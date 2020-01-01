Elaine S. Platt
August 6, 1950 - December 31, 2019
Macon, GA- Elaine Sorrow Platt, 69, passed away December 31, 2019. A Graveside service will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Paul Dziadul officiating. The family will greet friends from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home Thursday, January 2, 2020.
Elaine was born on August 6, 1950 in Macon, Georgia to the late Thomas Jefferson Sorrow and Eva Mae Smallwood. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Frank Sorrow.
Elaine retired from A T &T. She started as a switchboard operator and ended her career 32 years later as a telecommunication technician. After retiring, Elaine spent her free time volunteering at Bonaire Elementary School. Elaine was an avid reader who also liked to cross stitch and was of the Methodist faith. She also enjoyed being a member of Telephone Pioneers of America and Eagle Gun Range.
She is survived by her husband Robert "Bob" C. Platt; children: Bobby (Tammy) Platt, Ritchie (Shirley) Platt, and DeAnne Jackson; three grandchildren: Michael Platt, Christopher Platt, and Brittani Jackson; one brother, Thomas Sorrow; one sister, Carol Higdon; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to .
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 1, 2020